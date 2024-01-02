MSC is said to be in the process of acquiring 50% of the BEST container terminal at the Port of Barcelona
The agreement with Hutchison Port Holdings is forthcoming
Barcellona
January 2, 2024
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)
is about to acquire 50% of the capital of Barcelona Europe
South Terminal (BEST), the terminal company currently
wholly owned by Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) of the
CK Hutchison Holdings group that operates the container of the same name
terminal at Moll Prat in the Port of Barcelona. This was announced by the
Spanish newspaper "El Mercantil", specifying that
The operation will be made official in the coming days to
be completed by the end of the month.
In 2022, the BEST terminal handled a traffic of
containers of approximately 2.5 million TEUs out of 2.8 million TEUs
annual capacity of the terminal and compared to 3.5 million TEUs
handled in total from the port of Barcelona.
In Spain, the MSC group, through its subsidiary Terminal
Investment Limited (TIL), operates terminals in the ports of Valencia (MSC
Terminal Valencia) and Las Palmas (Operaciones Portuarias Canarias
- OPCSA). TIL and Hutchison are already collaborating on the
construction of a new container terminal in the port of Rotterdam
(
of 31
August 2022). Hutchison Port Holdings has entered the
Spanish port market in 2006 by acquiring a majority stake in the
Terminal Catalunya (TERCAT), a container operating company
terminal in the port of Barcelona
(
of 13
December 2005).
