LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
PORTS
MSC is said to be in the process of acquiring 50% of the BEST container terminal at the Port of Barcelona
The agreement with Hutchison Port Holdings is forthcoming
Barcellona
January 2, 2024
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is about to acquire 50% of the capital of Barcelona Europe South Terminal (BEST), the terminal company currently wholly owned by Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) of the CK Hutchison Holdings group that operates the container of the same name terminal at Moll Prat in the Port of Barcelona. This was announced by the Spanish newspaper "El Mercantil", specifying that The operation will be made official in the coming days to be completed by the end of the month.

In 2022, the BEST terminal handled a traffic of containers of approximately 2.5 million TEUs out of 2.8 million TEUs annual capacity of the terminal and compared to 3.5 million TEUs handled in total from the port of Barcelona.

In Spain, the MSC group, through its subsidiary Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), operates terminals in the ports of Valencia (MSC Terminal Valencia) and Las Palmas (Operaciones Portuarias Canarias - OPCSA). TIL and Hutchison are already collaborating on the construction of a new container terminal in the port of Rotterdam ( of 31 August 2022). Hutchison Port Holdings has entered the Spanish port market in 2006 by acquiring a majority stake in the Terminal Catalunya (TERCAT), a container operating company terminal in the port of Barcelona ( of 13 December 2005).
COMPANIES
Inchcape Shipping Services acquires the majority of Egypt's Leth Suez
London / Oslo
Otto Jervell will retain the post of CEO
Last November Chinese ports handled volumes of record goods for this month.
ACCIDENTS
Double attack on container ship Maersk Hangzhou in the last weekend of 2023
Tampa
Hit by a missile, it was then stormed by armed men on four boats. Intervention of the US Navy
The Mc-Kinney Møller family gives up Maersk Broker to executives and employees at the company
ACCIDENTS
New attacks on ships in transit in the South Red Sea
Tampa
A drone and an anti-ship missile have been shot down by the destroyer "USS Mason"
Koper port will store 2023 with record motor vehicle traffic
PORTS
Rixi : extension of measures in favour of port workers
Rome
Extended the operation of the agencies of Gioia Tauro and Taranto and confirmation of aid for business and labour
The Africa Global Logistics of the MSC Group will manage the port of São Tomé
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Agreement Mercitalia Rail-SCCT for the transport of empty reefers from the port of Taranto to the Toscano Interport
Rome
A spot service will be activated for 24 travel containers
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The Spanish government authorizes the 50:50 joint venture between the Port Authority of Barcelona and Adif
Madrid
ACCIDENTS
The missile launches against ships in the Red Sea.
Tampa / Geneva / Copenhagen / Marseille
Hit the container ship "MSC United VIII". Naval forces downed numerous rockets
PORTS
Awarded the 51.8 million contract for the electrification of the docks of Sardé ports
Cagliari
An additional 40 million will have to be spent linking the cold ironing plants to the national electricity system.
PORTS
Assoports analyses EU ruling on the taxation of ports before deciding on eventual appeal
Rome
Giampieri : We immediately brought together the AdSPs and the jurists who represented us in judgment
PORTS
Approved the ATF to deepen the entire channel of the Gioia Tauro port at -18 meters
Joy Tauro
Over 1,800 meters will be taken from -16 to -18 meters
CUSTOMS
Associations of the shipping and logistics sector call for an end to the disservices of the customs telematics system
Milan
Carnival closes in September-November in red but with record revenue for the period
CRUISES
Carnival closes in September-November in red but with record revenue for the period
Miami
Continues the growth of the number of passengers boarding
SHIPYARDS
Mr vard (Fincantieri group) will build a third posacavi ship for Prysmian Group
Trieste
It will be completed at the end of 2026
SHIPPING
Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital buy ship management company Zeaborn
Singapore / Hamburg
The Hamburg firm operates a fleet of about 100 ships
Funding of 455 million for the construction of the Damietta Alliance Container Terminal
PORTS
Funding of 455 million for the construction of the Damietta Alliance Container Terminal
Beijing / Hamburg
It has been granted by AIIB, BERS, IFC, DEG and Proparco
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Venice fell by -2.8% percent.
Venice
Crucierists increasing by 84.9%
SHIPYARDS
The Attica group relies on the Onex shipyards for the maintenance, modernization and construction of fleet ships
Kalithea
Agreement of the duration of ten years
LAW
The EU Tribunal confirms the economic nature of the activities carried out by the Italian Portugale System Authorities
Luxembourg
The decision of the European Commission is cancelled only in the part that qualifies the issuance of authorisations for port operations as an economic activity
Ethiopia initiates an agreement with Somaliland to secure access to the sea
PORTS
Ethiopia initiates an agreement with Somaliland to secure access to the sea
Addis Ababa
Expected a general strengthening of collaboration in the fields of security and economy
PORTS
Spearport, absurd the situation of health checks in the port of Genoa
Genoa
Botta : The Ministry of Health, while knowing in detail the critical elements, has not been able to provide solutions
PORTS
EBRD funds the expansion of the Turkish port of Borusan (Gemlik)
London
Loan of 33.2 million to Borusan Lojistik
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri, financing for the construction of the Mein Schiff Relax
Trieste
Agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
LOGISTICS
New logistics area of Medlog near the port of Dammam
Riyadh
Will have an annual capacity of 300mila containers
PORTS
Entrusted the recovery and refunctionalization of the Basin High Basics of Manfredonia
Manfredonia
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In Croatia, intermodal transport registers an increase in rail compared to the road.
Zagreb
Last year 139mila containers were handled by trains (+ 13.2%) and 25mila by trucks (-41.3%)
PORTS
AD Ports initiates the contract for the realization and management of the multipurpose terminal of the Egyptian port of Safaga
Cairo / Abu Dhabi
Will become operational in 2025
SHIPPING
Moby took delivery of the Moby Legacy
Nansha
The new ferry will be employed on the Livorno-Olbia treats
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri formalizes deal for the acquisition of Remazel Engineering
Trieste
The transaction will be completed in the first quarter of 2024
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Dutch Inland Terminals Group boosts network of intermodal terminals
Nijmegen
Acquired the Combi Terminal Twente
SHIPPING
At the beginning of spring La Méridionale will inaugurate a ferry service between the ports of Toulon and Île-Rousse
Marseille
In high season it will also touch an Italian port
PORTS
In November freight traffic in the port of Genoa increased by 7.8% percent, while in Savona-I went down by -7.1% percent.
Genoa
Crucierists in growth of 36.1% and 33.6% respectively
SHIPYARDS
T. Mariotti consolidates his entry into the Defense segment with a new order
Genoa
The construction site will build two auxiliary units of type MTC/MTF
PORTS
20-year extension the concession of the Santos terminal container run by Maersk and MSC
Santos
Expected a further minimum investment of 390 million
PORTS
Okay of the AdSP Management Committee of Western Liguria to the new Concessions Regulation
Genoa
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri-WSense agreement to collaborate in the field of the Underwater Internet of Things
Rome
Folgiero : the aim of serving as a guide for the technological development of this new geopolitical domain
PORTS
Federagents denounces that Italy is excluded from the decarbonisation corridors of shipping
Rome
Saints : In the list of the 20 international corridors only one transits in the Mediterranean, challenging the Italian shores
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Move Intermodal buys Van Dijk Logistics, which specialises in transport between Italy and the Netherlands
Move Intermodal buys Van Dijk Logistics, which specialises in transport between Italy and the Netherlands
Mortara / Genk
The company has a fleet of 22 trucks
PORTS
Shipping AgentsTruckers
On Thursday, the event "The logistics at the service of businesses and the country" will be held in Rome.
Rome
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
A la comunidad portuaria de Tarragona se le ha encendido la alarma por las posibles consecuencias del ETS
(El Canal Marítimo y Logístico)
Global Ports Finalises Re-Registration to Russia Amid Changing Economic Landscape
(BNN Breaking)
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the multipurpose ro-ro Great Theme
Naples
It is the third of the six new class units "G5"
PORTS
In November, freight traffic in the port of Algeciras grew by 13.7%
Algeciras
The containers were equal to 417mila teu (+ 8.4%)
SHIPPING
Assshipowners, well the sending of an Italian frigate in the Red Sea
Rome / Genoa
Ignazio Messina & C. has taken delivery of the container ship "Jolly Rosa"
SHIPPING
New ro-ro service between the ports of Rades and Cagliari of Maersk Group
Tunis
In January it will be extended to Algeria
LOGISTICS
The FedEx Group's revenue reduction is expected to be further awaited.
Memphis
In the September-November quarter, a net profit of 900 million was recorded (+ 14.2%)
LOGISTICS
German DB announces the way to the sale procedure of logistics subsidiary DB Schenker
Berlin
The company has 76,600 employees in 130 nations
LEGISLATION
Changes to the discipline of mooring services
Rome
Regulation approved by the Council of Ministers
