In 2023, Yang Ming's revenues decreased by -62.6%

In the fourth quarter alone, the decline was -45.2%
Taipei
January 9, 2024
In December 2023, the downward trend in revenues continued
of Keelung's Yang Ming container shipping company
which reported revenue of $10.6 billion in the month
of Taiwan (344 million dollars), down -34.9% on the
December 2022. In 2023 as a whole, the company's turnover was
amounted to Taiwan dollars 140.8 billion, with a decrease in the
-62.6% compared to the previous year. In the quarter alone
QOQ 2023 revenues totaled $32.9 billion
Taiwanese dollars, with a reduction of -45.2% on the corresponding
period of the previous year.
