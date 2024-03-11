Last year, cargo traffic in German ports fell by -4.1%

Last year, German ports handled 267.8 million
tonnes of goods, down -4.1% on 2022 when
Cargo volumes handled fell by -3.2%
over the previous year. In 2023, only the
domestic traffic, which amounted to 9.1 million
tonnes (+6.2%), while international traffic, with 258.8
million tonnes, marked a reduction of -4.4% generated
decreases of -4.9% and -4.0% respectively in
exports and imports amounted to €101.5 million, and
157.3 million tonnes.
Today, the Federal Statistical Office of Germany has made a statement to the
note that, as in the previous year, in 2023 the increased volume of
traffic was handled by the port of Hamburg with 99.6
million tonnes (-3.6%) followed by Bremerhaven with 59.2
million tonnes (-8.4%), from Wilhelmshaven with 29.8 million tonnes
tonnes (-6.1%) and Rostock with 23.9 million tonnes
(+11,9%). The Office stated that the latter port
benefited, in particular, from the significant growth in traffic
of crude oil which rose from 1.3 million tons
in 2022 to 5.2 million in 2023.
Last year, the U.S. was the main partner
of German ports with a cargo volume of 27.9
million tonnes (+26.9%) followed by Norway with 25.1 million tonnes
million tonnes (+10.6%). Sweden, which in 2022
replaced the Russian Federation as its main trading partner
Until that date, in 2023 it was the third largest
partner of German ports with 23.0 million tonnes
(-5.9%) followed by China with 20.1 million tons (-3.8%).
The Statistical Office specified that traffic with the United States
United States grew mainly as a result of the increase in
fossil fuel supplies from the U.S. due to the
Russia's war against Ukraine, with more than two-fifths
of goods handled in 2023 with the USA (12.2 million
tonnes) which were found to be imports of
fossil fuels.
Overall, in 2023, there are
38.0 million tons of coal and oil arrived from abroad
and natural gas, which is +5.3% more than in 2022. The
coal imports (7.3 million tonnes in 2023) are
decreased significantly (-35.9%), while those of oil
crude oil (25.9 million tonnes) increased by +6.2% as follows:
such as imports of natural gas (mainly petroleum gas
liquefied) which rose from 317 thousand tons in 2022 to 4.8
million tonnes in 2023. With regard to natural gas, the
last year by far the most important supplier country
it was the United States with 3.7 million tons.
In 2023, container traffic alone at German ports is
12.7 million TEUs, a decrease of -8.5%
over the previous year. China has confirmed itself as the first
trading partner in relation to containerised traffic with
2.61 million TEUs handled (-12.2%) followed by the USA with 1.37
million TEUs (-3.2%).