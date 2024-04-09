In the first quarter of 2024, Evergreen's revenues increased by +32.6%
In March, the increase was +36.5%
Taipei
April 9, 2024
Last month, the growth trend of
revenues of the containerized shipping company Evergreen of
Taipei, recovering after the rapid collapse in the value of freight rates
occurred between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. At
March 2024 The company's turnover was 30.1
billion Taiwanese dollars (US$937 million), with a
increase of +36.5% compared to March last year.
In the first quarter of 2024, revenues amounted to
to 88.6 billion Taiwan dollars, with an increase in
by +32.6% over the corresponding period of 2023.
