Bureau Veritas' performance in the naval and offshore sector is growing

April 26, 2024
The French Certification and Classification Society
Bureau Veritas (BV) closed the first quarter of 2024 with
revenues of €1.44 billion, up +2.5% on
same period last year. In the Marine & segment only
Offshore revenues reached a record €122.1 million
(+8.0%). In the first three months of this year, new orders
acquired by the group in the naval and offshore sectors alone were
2.8 million gross tonnage compared to 2.3 million gross tonnage
million GRT in the corresponding period of 2023. As of March 31
The value of the order book in this segment has
recorded a record quantity of 23.3 million GRT (21.2 million GRT)
million as at 31 March 2023) and also the size of the fleet in
BV class service set a record as it rose to 150.8
million GRT (144.8 million as at 31 March 2023).
