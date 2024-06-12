Full seaworthiness restored in the access channel to the Port of Baltimore

On Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made it official
the full reopening of the Fort McHenry Canal to maritime traffic
of the Port of Baltimore, which had been closed at the end of March in
following the collapse of the Key Bridge when hit by the container ship Dali
(
of 26
March
2024). Last month, seaworthiness was
partially restored: on May 20 the Dali
container carrier
had been refloated and moved from the crash site and put
and the next day, the
navigability in a section of the canal about 122 meters wide.
Now the completion of the removal work of about 50 thousand
tons of bridge wreckage from the Patapsco River made it possible to
restore the canal to its original operational size of
about 213 meters wide and over 15 meters deep.