In July, the port of Algeciras handled 399 thousand containers (-1.9%)

Last month, the port of Algeciras handled 8.52 million
of tons of goods, with a decrease of -2.4% on July 2023, of
of which 4.69 million tons of containerized goods (-3.4%)
Made with a container handling of 399,121 TEUs
(-1.9%), 837 thousand tons of conventional goods (-12.1%), 2.39
million tons of liquid bulk (+8.6%) and 29 thousand tons
of dry bulk (+189.9%).
In the first seven months of 2024, the Spanish port of call
handled a total of 61.48 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +0.4% over the same period last year
year. In the container segment alone, traffic was
33.43 million tons (+1.8%) and was totaled
with container handling of 2,796,349 TEUs (+2.0%).
Conventional goods amounted to 7.21 million tonnes
(-16,3%). Liquid bulk cargo was 16.63 million tons
(+9.0%) and dry bulk 103 thousand tons (-66.6%).