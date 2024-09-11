The Greek government announces a new cruise tax, and CLIA criticizes the methods and purposes of the decision

We will apply a new tax to cruise passengers in Greece.
That is fine, if it is suitable and proportionate to the specific needs of the
port, if applied to all visitors and if the revenues deriving from the
from the tax will be directly reinvested in the activities
ports and local communities. The tax was
decided by the government in Athens and the reaction to the announcement is
CLIA Europe, the European representation of Cruise Lines
International Association, the association to which the
world's leading cruise companies.
The proposal to introduce a tax on passengers on
Cruise disembarking in a Greek port has been announced
on Saturday by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaking
at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition in the presence of the deputy
Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs of Germany, Robert
Habeck, in the context of a long speech focused mainly on
on the measures to revive the economy taken in recent years and
on the measures that will be introduced during his second term
as prime minister that began over 12 months ago and will end
in three years.
Referring to tourism in Greece, which this year marks new
record, the prime minister said he was concerned about
the impact that cruise activity has on some islands
in certain months of the year. Mitsotakis explained that this is
the reason why it was decided to impose a tax on
cruise passengers who disembark in national ports, who - he specified -
will be higher in Santorini and Mykonos (it should be
be equal to 20 euros in the high season) and more
low in other ports, and will vary according to the period
of the year. The prime minister specified that a significant part of the
revenue generated by the tax will return to the communities
so that they can organize themselves in the best possible way and so that
local infrastructures can support the weight of the flow
summer tourism.
CLIA Europe's reaction today to the announcement of the first
Minister was to highlight that in 2022 the
Cruises contributed 1.4 billion euros to the Greek economy
as well as recalling that CLIA has long been asking for more
investments in Greek port infrastructure, working together
also with the various national destinations to define a
efficient planning of the arrival of cruise ships in the
harbours. Saying what has not been said, but blatantly
Implied, the cruise association underlined the huge
contribution of cruises to the Greek economy, while the
Greece would do little to modernize port infrastructure
used by cruises, while it would be appropriate to start doing
more. Furthermore, CLIA wanted to point out, perhaps, that the
pressure of tourist flows on local communities is not
entirely attributable to the cruises, which work with the same
communities to adequately plan the landings of
ship passengers.
Expressing the desire to continue the squeeze
collaboration with the Greek government to support the activities
sustainable tourism in the country, CLIA Europe has nevertheless expressed
the hope that any new measures imposed by the government in Athens
"is developed in close consultation with the municipalities
with ports and local tourism stakeholders
whose survival depends on cruise tourism".
In addition, CLIA Europe specified that any increase in
port fees in force 'should be introduced with
sufficient notice' and tax revenues
"should be directly reinvested in the operations
to ensure that the benefits are perceived by the
local communities and visitors".
The cruise association then underlined that "the
fee should be compared with other port fees in the
Mediterranean region in order to ensure that Greek ports
remain attractive and competitive. Furthermore - he further specified
The Association - Port fees are regulated by the
European and national legislation and should be in line with
these principles".