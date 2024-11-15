In the July-September quarter, cargo traffic in the port of Koper increased by +8.3%
In the first nine months of 2024, the increase was +3.2%
Lubiana
November 15, 2024
In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
port of Koper grew by +8.3% compared to the same
period of 2023 having amounted to a total of 5.54 million
Tons. The Statistical Office of Slovenia has announced that
in the period July-September 2024 traffic alone
containerized was 2.34 million tons
(+9,1%). Dry bulk volumes also increased
with 1.35 million tons (+20.5%) and conventional goods with
297 thousand tons (+12.1%). On the other hand, traffic in
liquid and rolling stock bulk amounted to 1.14 respectively
million tons (-2.0%) and 207 thousand tons (-2.4%).
In the first nine months of 2024, the total traffic of the
16.31 million tonnes, recorded a
increase of +3.2% over the same period of last year.
Only rolling stock traffic decreased with 1.13
million tons (-6.6%). Containerized goods are
amounted to 6.98 million tonnes (+3.0%) and those
conventional vehicles to 850 thousand tons (+12.2%). In the field of
bulk cargo, 3.84 million tons of cargo were handled
solids (+3.1%) and 3.48 million tons of liquid cargo
(+4,6%).
