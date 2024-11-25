Eni - MSC agreement in the field of sustainability and energy transition

The CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, and the
president of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Diego Aponte,
today signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at
Develop joint initiatives in the field of sustainability
and the energy transition. The deal includes the potential
use of liquefied natural gas as well as carriers
lower carbon emissions, such as
HVO biofuels and bio-LNG, but also lubricants from raw materials
renewables, for use on MSC fleets dedicated to both the
transport of goods and cruise activities.
The two sides announced that in order to contribute to the
decarbonisation of MSC sites and plants will be assessed
renewable energy solutions and that, more generally,
The agreement aims to generate new synergies between the activities of the
two companies, from logistics services to intermodal transport
which concern both agro-industrial activities for the
production of raw materials, including agri-feedstocks, for the
biorefining, and the storage and transport of HVO biofuels
through innovative intermodal transport solutions between sea,
rail and road. Other areas of evaluation concern the
support for the decommissioning of national offshore platforms and
international research and development initiatives and
collaborations with Open-es, the alliance of platforms and systems
promoted by Eni for the sustainability of the value chain.
The agreement also provides for good practices in the circular economy,
from the use on board MSC vehicles of plastics also from materials
renewable and recycled raw materials, including packaging products
the collection and management of waste produced on board the
fleets and, again, the potential enhancement of areas and assets
of discontinued Eni.