The Staff Plan of the ports of Sardinia has been approved

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Sea of Sardinia has approved the Staff Plan
of the Ports of the System 2025-2027 for workers of former companies
Articles 16, 17 and 18 operating in the ports administered
by the Port Authority. The port authority has announced that from the 34 compilations
of the questionnaire administered to all 36 companies in possession of
of the authorisation issued by the Authority for the eight ports of the
constituency, the POPS photographs a well-structured sector,
made up of 938 work units, more than half of which
aged between 41 and 60 years, 84% of whom had
permanent contractual framework. On appearance
economic and financial policy, the document shows a trend of
substantial stability of the port business sector, with a
increase in turnover volumes, over the last three years, which
affects 41% of operating companies. The index is also positive
(purchase of new equipment, real estate,
extraordinary maintenance and training), with 38% of companies that,
in the last three years, has made expenditures of more than one million
euro.
For the next three years, a third of companies aim to
growth of at least 3% in turnover, investments from
50 thousand to over one million euros and, for 13 out of 36 companies, the
possible use of new hires for figures to be employed in the
numerous and complex work specialties in the sector.
In yesterday's meeting, the Management Committee also
resolved to reconsider the concession criteria adopted with
Resolution no. 10 of 25 February 2021
(
of 25
February 2021), taking its cue from a demonstration
of interest, presented by the company
Mediterranean Intermodal Terminal Operator Spa (Mito Spa) of the Group
Grendi, for a state concession on a portion of the quay
containers of the Canal Port of Cagliari. The Port Authority has
specified that, in order to stimulate competition and to allow
the examination of future concession applications that provide for more than
substantial investment plans, growth in traffic volumes and
employment levels, it was decided to allow the
evaluation of concession applications, including those over four years, and the
review of the clawback mechanisms that may prove to be
excessively penalizing for concessionaires.