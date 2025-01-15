In 2024, container traffic in the Port of Hong Kong decreased by -4.9%
In the fourth quarter alone, 3.5 million TEUs were handled (-2.7%)
Hong Kong
January 15, 2025
If in January 2024 the increase of +18.7% compared to the same month
of the previous year of containerized traffic handled on the
docks of the port of Hong Kong had raised hopes for a recovery
of this activity over the past year, this
expectation has been disappointed. The whole of 2024, in fact, is
archived with a traffic of approximately 13.69 million TEUs,
with a decrease of -4.9% on the previous year, which was
however, less pronounced than the -13.7% drop recorded in the
2023.
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, the Chinese port of call
handled 3.51 million TEUs, with a decrease of -2.7% on the previous year.
October-December period of the previous year.
