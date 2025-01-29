New historical record of annual freight traffic in Albanian ports
In 2024, 7.75 million tons were handled (+14.6%)
Tirana
January 29, 2025
In 2024, Albanian ports handled record traffic
of goods, which was equal to a total of 7.75
million tons, with an increase of +14.6% on 2023 when it was
the previous historical peak was recorded. Traffic in
passengers, on the other hand, suffered a slight decrease of -0.6%
having amounted to 1.59 million people.
Last year - the Albanian Institute of
statistics - the port of Durres alone handled 7.35 million
tons of goods (+14.5%) and 775 thousand passengers (-6.4%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, the total traffic of the
cargo in Albanian ports was 2.01 million
tons, a volume that represents a new record for this
period of the year and an increase of +15.5% over the same quarter
of the previous year. In Durres the traffic was over
1.89 million tons (+15.5%). The total traffic of
passengers was 211 thousand people (+7.1%), of which 130 thousand
in the port of Durres (+2.1%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher