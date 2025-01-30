ECSA, the recognition of the centrality of shipping for Europe's growth is good

The European shipowners' association ECSA also expressed
appreciation for the maritime transport content of the
"Compass for Competitiveness", the plan for
boosting the economy, productivity and competitiveness
published yesterday by the European Commission. ECSA noted
whereas the plan 'makes explicit reference to the essential role of the
maritime transport for the European economy, building on the
recommendations of the Draghi report on the need for
Keeping European maritime transport competitive at the
international. Furthermore - the association pointed out - it requires
Additional measures to reduce the risks of the necessary investments
to rapidly increase the production of renewable fuels, and
for maritime transport under the
of a new Sustainable Transport Investment Plan".
In addition, the shipowners' association expressed its support for "the
simplification and the Commission's commitment to
reduce the administrative burden by at least 25% for all
companies and at least 35% for SMEs, which are the backbone
of the European shipping industry".
"The Compass for competitiveness - commented the
Secretary General of ECSA, Sotiris Raptis - points out that the
Europe's security depends more than ever on our
ability to innovate, compete and grow. Also, track
a path towards a competitive sector by bridging the gap between
innovation and investing in clean technologies and fuels. The
shipping industry is an essential part of the
energy transition of our economy. We welcome
Today's explicit recognition of shipping as an industry
key to Europe's growth and the commitment to increase the
production of clean fuels for maritime transport
as part of the upcoming Transport Investment Plan
sustainable ones".