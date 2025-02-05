Costamare records record annual and quarterly revenues
Last year, the turnover grew by +37.9%
Monaco
February 5, 2025
In 2024, the value of the Monegasque Costamare's revenues has
reached a record $2.08 billion, with a
growth of +37.9% on the previous year. The profit
amounted to €462.3 million (-1.2%) and net profit
to $316.3 million (-17.0%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, revenues stood at
548.4 million, a value that represents an increase of +10.8% on the
same period in 2023 and the new quarterly all-time record.
Operating profit amounted to €127.2 million (+19.6%) and
net profit at €31.9 million (-69.5%).
Costamare's fleet consists of 68 container ships
chartered from the main maritime carriers in the market and
by 38 bulk carriers.
