The 2024 final budget of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea has been approved

On Tuesday, the Management Committee of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea has approved the
2024 final budget of the entity that has also been given the green light
by the Board of Auditors and a positive opinion
of the Sea Resource Partnership Body. The Port Authority has
recorded in 2024 a surplus in the current part of 5.45 million
of euros (23.3 million in 2023). Capital receipts are
7.18 million (44.9 million), mainly derived from
state funds to be allocated to port infrastructures. The Releases
current income, on the other hand, amounted to €12.76 million (€11.7 million in the
2023). The surplus as at 31 December 2024 is
state of €279.4 million (€289.7 million at 31 December 2023)
of which 511 thousand euros (444 thousand) is the one available.
In the 2024 final budget, capital resources
activated for the institution's investments were 19.34 million,
resources that are added to the total 258.97 million set aside
to be used for infrastructure and maintenance in airports
of the Port System Authority.
The authority recalled that, among the strategic works included in the
2024 final balance, for the port of Ancona there are works for the
creation of the cold ironing network for ferry ships,
the deepening of the seabed of quay 26 and the other
commercial docks of the port basin, the construction of the new
Cruise terminal at quay 15, maintenance work
of the superstructures in the square behind the
platform 22, the adaptation of platforms 13 and 14, the construction of
of a new quay and the lengthening of the
dry dock of the Fincantieri shipyard, the quaying of the
external front of the Clementino pier, the road pavements in the
Mandracchio area and the new paving structures at the pier
south.
They have been included in the 2024 accounting document
the deepening of the seabed and the consolidation of the quay of
Riva in the port of Ortona together with the recovery of the building
unfinished in the northern area, to the replacement of the fenders and the
redevelopment of the Mandracchio area, to the redevelopment
energy efficiency of the state-owned building of the fish market. Part of the
final balance sheet also the executive design and execution
of the works for the electrification of the Martello pier and for the
supply of energy to self-propelled cranes in the Ortona port as well as
and the docks of the ports of Pesaro, San Benedetto del Tronto and
Pescara.