In the first quarter of this year, ship transits in the Panama Canal increased by +35.9%

At the end of last year, the long period of
drought that forced the Canal Authority to
Panama to limit the number of daily ship transits on the route
of Central American water, a period that has characterized much of the
of 2023 and 2024, since last November the number of ships
have crossed the channel has seen year-over-year increases
greater than 30%. So also in the first three months of 2025,
a quarter during which 3,559 ships passed through the canal,
with a growth of +35.9% on the first quarter of last year.
There were 3,031 ships of high tonnage alone (+43.5%),
including 791 Neopanamax ships (+29.9%). The PC/UMS tonnage of the
ships transited in the first quarter of this year was
120.2 million tonnes (+32.5%) and ships that in the period
through the Panamanian Canal, they carried 60.0 million
tons (+40.1%). Revenues generated by transit charges
produced by this naval traffic amounted to 1.0 billion
dollars (+43.6%).