Premuda, management buy-out operation on the entire share capital of the company

The management team of the historic shipping company
Premuda has announced the completion of a transaction
management buy-out on the entire share capital of the company.
Premuda specified that the operation was made
possible also thanks to the significant strategic and
financial position, which will continue to play the role of
role of co-shareholder. After taking over the debts of the
company, Pillarstone, which is the Italian subsidiary
of the American KKR, had become the sole shareholder of Premuda
(
of 6
July
2016 and 17
April
2017)
Leading the management buy-out operation is a team
with a long experience in the sector composed of Marco Fiori,
managing director of Premuda, and Enrico Barbieri, director
financial company. The total value of the transaction
has not been made public.
In a note, the shipowner stressed that
"This important milestone marks the beginning of a new
chapter for Premuda, which is approaching the milestone of 120 years of
activities in 2027, and represents the natural evolution of a
articulated relaunch process launched in 2017 by
Pillarstone. After an initial stabilization phase - which included
the delisting from the Milan Stock Exchange and a significant strengthening
from a financial and managerial point of view - the company has launched a
strategic path aimed at economic and financial rebalancing and
progressive modernization of the fleet".
Premuda currently manages a fleet of 13 ships (four dry
cargo and nine tankers), to which they will be added by the end of the year
two new product tanker vessels, eco-design, further strengthening
the company's competitive positioning in the market
international.
"For me and for the whole management team - he highlighted
Marco Fiori - it is a source of great pride to be able to continue
this path alongside Pillarstone. After six years of intense
collaboration, we can say with conviction that Premuda has
changed its face: the international reputation of the brand, now more
solid than ever, is a concrete testimony of this. Relationships
strategic strategies, both commercial and financial, allow us to
look forward to future challenges with confidence, in a global context
complex, characterized by geopolitical instability,
regulatory developments and a growing focus on sustainability
environmental ».
"That of Premuda - said the administrator
delegate of Pillarstone, Gaudenzio Bonaldo Gregori - is a
of the most significant turnaround stories on the scene
Italian industrialist of recent years. When we entered the
capital, the situation was critical. We have chosen an approach
combined with a strategy of consolidation, without
just waiting for the market to recover, but intervening
directly with an industrial turnaround plan, which has
made it possible to generate an important recovery of value for everyone
the stakeholders involved. Despite the difficulties, including
the pandemic period, Premuda is now a reality
solid, ready to write a new page in its long
history. We are proud of the path we have taken together and look forward to
accompany management in the next growth objectives".