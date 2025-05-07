Filt, Fit and Uilt support the activity of Ciane in Genoa and Savona which would be endangered by competition from Petromar

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have surprisingly
announced a 24-hour strike by the employees of Ciane Spa,
Augusta-based company founded in 1967 with operational headquarters in
Genoa which provides bunkering services in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado and which in recent years has extended the service to the ports
of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara. What is surprising is the
motivation for the protest action, as the unions have
said "strongly concerned about the consequences of the entry
of a new company within the ports of Genoa and Savona,
a takeover that could have serious repercussions on employment
of the sector".
The new company in question is the Venetian Petromar Srl
to which on 13 September 2022 it was issued by the
Savona Port Authority the concession for the exercise of
bunkering services to ships in the port and roadstead of Savona and
Vado Ligure and that a similar concession deed was
issued on May 15, 2023 by the Port Authority of Genoa
in relation to the operation of the bunkering service in the port and
in the roadstead of Genoa, both concession deeds lasting
ten years.
safeguard the employment of the sector endangered,
evidently, by a private Venetian company which, with the
workers and vehicles, will operate in the same market where
The Sicilian private company employs its workers and
means.
Filt, Fit and Uilt have announced that, in order to "urge
interventions to protect the workers of Ciane", the strike,
"without prejudice to the minimum rights guaranteed, the
suspension of bunkering activities for the day of the
16 May".