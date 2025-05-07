In the port of Trieste, bulk cargo is decreasing and various goods are growing

In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in the port of
Trieste fell by -4.3%, a decline that was
caused by the contraction of bulk volumes partially
offset by the sustained growth of miscellaneous goods.
Overall, the Julian port handled 13.6
million tonnes of cargo compared to 14.2 million tonnes
tons in the first quarter of last year.
In the liquid bulk segment alone, traffic is
almost 8.7 million tonnes, with a reduction of
-12.3%, negative dynamics - specified the Italian Revenue Authority
Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea - due to the
scheduled maintenance interventions on some refineries
connected to the transalpine TAL pipeline. In the bulk sector
29 thousand tons were handled, with a decrease in
of -26.3% mitigated by the recovery of cereal traffic with
18 thousand tons (+12.2%) and metallurgical products with over
thousand tons (+100.0%).
The total figure for miscellaneous goods was 4.9 million
of tons (+14.6%), with only one container traffic which, with
237,534 TEUs handled (+34.8%), marked the best first
quarter in the history of the Julian airport. The
container traffic on board ro-ro vessels which reached 31,717
TEU (+11.3%). In the rolling stock sector, the following were handled
78 thousand units (+2.4%).
Cruise traffic is down with over 2 thousand
passengers (-37.7%).
In the first quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
port of Monfalcone increased by +54.9% to 1.2
million tons, of which 972 thousand tons of dry bulk
(+63.2%) and 224 thousand tons of miscellaneous goods (+26.8%).