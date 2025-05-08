The decline in the volumes of vehicles transported by the Wallenius Wilhelmsen fleet continues

In the first quarter of this year, the ro-ro fleet of the
Wallenius Wilhelmsen transported cars, other rolling stock and
goods for a total of 13.3 million cubic metres, with a
decrease - the seventh consecutive quarterly - of -5.9% on the previous year.
first three months of 2024. Sustained growth was recorded in the
volumes transported between Asia and the west coast of South America
which amounted to over 1.4 million cubic metres (+25.9%)
and the volumes transported on routes between Europe have also increased
and North America/Oceania, which amounted to 1.1 million cubic meters
(+4.0%), and on the other world routes that totaled almost
2.6 million cubic metres (+4.9%). On the other hand, traffic is down
transported between Asia and Europe, amounting to 2.0 million cubic metres
(-12.1%), that between Europe and Asia, equal to 915 thousand cubic meters
(-39.5%), traffic on the route between Asia and North America, equal to
to 3.4 million cubic meters (-0.5%), and the transatlantic one, which is
amounted to 1.8 million cubic metres (-17.8%).
In the first three months of 2025, the group's revenues grew
+3.4% to $1.30 billion, of which $970.2 million generated
maritime transport services (+4.6%) and €281.0 million from
other logistics activities (-6.5%). EBITDA
was €462.0 million (+5.4%) and operating profit was €304.8 million
million dollars (+5.1%), with a contribution of 268.2 million from
maritime transport (-1.7%) and €8.6 million from other activities
logistics (-29.4%). Net profit amounted to 245.8
million (+22.1%).
Referring to the introduction of tariffs announced by the president
Donald Trump and port taxes charged to ships
under study by the US government administration, the
Chairman and CEO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen,
Lasse Kristoffersen, noted that if these measures could be
impact global trade and growth, Wallenius
Wilhelmsen believes that he can benefit from new exchanges and
opportunity: "While we detect and expect a decline in
of US imports and, potentially,
exports - he explained - other regions are recording a
growth, especially for exports from Asia. We anticipate that
This trend will continue for the rest of the year, with a
resulting in high capacity utilization in particular
for the Shipping and Government segments".