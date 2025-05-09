The port of Ancona closed the first quarter with a traffic of 2.1 million tons of goods (+4%)

In the first three months of this year, the ports of Ancona, Ortona and
Vasto handled 2.49 million tons of goods, with a
increase of +3% over the same period in 2024. The Authority
of the Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea has announced that
The increase was mainly driven by growth
of solid goods (+11%) compared to a decrease in the number of goods
liquid (-8%).
The port of Ancona alone handled a total of 2.12
million tons (+4%). The port authority specified that the
unloading of bulk goods and general cargo has risen by
+149% to 142 thousand tons, driven by minerals and products
Metallurgical. Cargo in ferries grew by +7%,
while goods in containers marked a figure again
positive with +15%. Liquid bulk cargo, on the other hand, despite the
recovery in March (+24%), in the first quarter of 2025 they
recorded a drop of -11%. In addition, the Port Authority specified that, if a
March 2025, the data are also positive for the movement in
containers in terms of TEUs with a total of over 13 thousand
20' containers (+8%), the quarterly figure showed a slight
decrease of -1.5%. The data on truck traffic and
trailer on the Motorways of the Sea in the Doric port, with a +6% both
in the entire first quarter of 2025 and in March. In Ancona the
quarterly passenger traffic on ferries was
87 thousand transits, in line with 2024 thanks to the positive
performance of flows with Greece (+3%) and Albania (+7%).
In the first quarter of 2025, the port of Ortona handled
255 thousand tons of goods (-9%) and the port of Vasto 118 thousand
tons (+14%).