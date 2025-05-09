In the first quarter, freight traffic in Tunisian ports decreased by -2.6%

In the first quarter of 2025, Tunisian ports handled
7.01 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -2.6% on the
corresponding period of last year which was
determined by the sharp contraction of -16.9% in goods
which amounted to 2.37 million tonnes, while
those on disembarkation increased by +6.8% to 4.64 million
Tons.
In addition, the overall reduction in traffic was
caused by the decline in bulk volumes with the exception of cereals which,
with 1.27 million tonnes, recorded a growth of
+6,7%. Other dry bulk cargo decreased by -20.1% to 1.29
million tons and hydrocarbons and other
liquid bulk cargo, with volumes of 2.12
million tons (-5.1%) and 206 thousand tons (-25.1%).
On the other hand, there was a sharp increase in the number of miscellaneous goods that totalled
2.13 million tons (+12.9%), of which 983 thousand tons of
containerized goods (+2.3%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 125 thousand TEUs (+9.8%), 564 thousand tons of
ro-ro cargo (+5.2%) and 508 thousand tons of other miscellaneous cargo
(+49,6%).
With regard to the individual ports, traffic in the port of Rades is
1.59 million tonnes (+5.1%), in the port of Sfax
1.34 million tons (+19.2%), in the port of Skhira by 1.23
million tons (-5.0%), in the port of Bizerte of
1.22 million tons (-5.0%), in the port of Gabes of 625 thousand
tons (-37.3%), in the port of Sousse of 427 thousand tons
(-2.3%), in the port of La Goulette of 314 thousand tons (+23.0%) and
in the port of Zarzis of 259 thousand tons (-9.5%).
Cruise passenger traffic was 51 thousand passengers
compared to only a little more than a thousand in the first three months of the
2024.