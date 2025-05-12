This morning the ceremony for the laying of the first stone of the Darsena Europa in the port of Livorno

Today is one of the days that marks the history of the port of
Livorno having been symbolically laid the first stone of the
construction site for the construction of maritime works and dredging
of the Darsena Europa, the container terminal that will be built at the
shoulders of the Darsena Toscana Terminal, with works that in March 2022
have been entrusted to the temporary consortium of companies formed by the
by Società Italiana Dragaggi, Fincantieri Infrastructure
Maritime Works, Sales and Fincosit
(
of 24
March
2022).
The expected duration of the works is five years. For
maritime works, the construction of a breakwater is planned
4.6 km outer shell consisting of the new breakwater
(North Dam) and the new Meloria Dam in the inner circle (while
the old one will be demolished). A new
internal dams for 2.3 kilometres, to delimit the new
(130 hectares) which will be added to those already
(from 70 hectares). The dredging interventions will be
aimed at the basement of new works, the in-depth study of
of the seabed of the access channel and the construction of the basins and
of the internal docks.
The planned investment, including works, security expenses and other
charges, has reached the figure of 550 million euros, one hundred million
in addition to the original amount, an increase due
in part to the decision of the commissioner structure to amend
the project, providing for the expansion of the reclaimed tank of the
future ro-ro terminal, which is the second phase of the project,
with the aim of allowing it to fully contain the 17 million
cubic metres of sediment resulting from the
dredging. Also the consolidation of the first reclaimed area
(work of about 50 million euros) and environmental requirements
established during the EIA phase have affected the final cost of the maxi
work, in addition to the revision of prices, which will have to be
covered, at least in part, by the economic framework of the work.
The ceremony for the laying of the foundation stone was attended by the
Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port System Authority
of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea and the Darsena Europa project,
Luciano Guerrieri, the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio
Giani, the mayor of Livorno, Luca Salvetti, the prefect Giancarlo
Dionisi and the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Riccardo Breda.