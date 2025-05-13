The growth of the quarterly economic results of Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL is attenuating
The second company reported a decline in profits
Keelung/Taipei
May 13, 2025
In the first quarter of this year, the
growth in the economic results of the three main companies
Taiwanese containerized shipping, decrease that has
was particularly accentuated for the Yang Ming. In the period the
Evergreen, which is the main national carrier of this
market by fleet capacity, recorded revenues of
to Taiwan $110.0 billion (US$3.6 billion),
with an increase of +24.1% on the first quarter of 2024. Costs
operating income amounted to €76.7 billion (+10.0%), operating profit
to $29.3 billion (+87.4%) and net income to $27.8 billion
Taiwanese (+52.8%).
In the first three months of 2025, Yang Ming's revenues
stood at 45.5 billion, with an increase of +3.9% on the
corresponding period of last year. Operating profit is
7.2 billion (-8.5%) and net profit of 7.8 billion
Taiwan dollars (-16.9%).
Wan Hai Lines (WHL) closed the first quarterly period of the
2025 with revenues of €37.1 billion (+34.3%), with a profit
operating income of €9.2 billion (+314.7%) and net profit of €8.7 billion
billion Taiwanese dollars (+88.9%).
