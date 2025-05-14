In the first quarter, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues grew by +18.6% and net profit by +49.6%

In the first quarter of this year, Germany's Hapag-Lloyd
Revenue of $5.05 billion, increasing
by +18.6% over the same period in 2024 that was generated
and by the increase in the volumes of goods in containers transported by the
fleet of the company and by the increase in the value of sea freights.
In the first three months of 2025, revenues produced by the
containerized shipping amounted to 4.96 billion
(+18.9%), while revenues from the terminal division
amounted to €104 million (+5.9%). The margin
gross operating income amounted to 1.05 billion euros
(+20.8%), with a contribution of €1.01 billion from the fleet of
container ships (+21.4%) and 33.7 million from port terminals
(+4,0%). EBIT totalled EUR 462.8 million (+27.5%), with a
contributed by 448.3 million from containerized shipping (+28.7%)
and 14.0 million from terminals (-5.4%). Net profit was
of €445.9 million (+49.6%).
In the first quarter of 2025, Hapag-Lloyd's fleet
transported containerized loads equal to a total of 3.3
million TEUs (+8.8%), of which 947 thousand TEUs transported on the routes
transpacific (+13.1%), 939 thousand TEUs on Asia-Europe routes
(+12.5%), 733 thousand TEUs transported by services with Africa and by
intra-regional services (+6.5%) and 685 thousand TEUs transported on the
transatlantic routes (+1.2%).
The total volume of ocean shipments generated revenue
equal to 4.96 billion euros, with an increase of +18.9% on the first
quarter of 2024 driven by the +8.9% increase in average value
of freight rates which was equal to 1,480 dollars/TEU. Revenues
produced by transpacific services alone amounted to 1.52
billion euros (+29.5%) and the average value of freight rates in this
market was 1,692 dollars/TEU (+11.0%). Revenues
generated by Asia-Europe services amounted to 1.25 billion
of euros (+28.2%) and the average value of freight rates for these shipments is
result of 1,404 dollars/TEU (+10.4%). Revenues from
scheduled services with Africa and intra-regional services are
amounted to €893.5 million (+22.6%) and the average value of
Freight rates in this market amounted to $1,283/TEU
(+11,7%). Transatlantic services revenues totalled
977.5 million euros (+6.1%) and the average value of freight rates for these
services was $1,501/TEU (+1.6%).
We recall that last February it became operational
the vessel sharing agreement that sees Hapag-Lloyd collaborate with
the Danish Maersk Line on the main world routes.