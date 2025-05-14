HMM closed the first quarter with a net profit up by +52.5%

In the first three months of 2025, the turnover of the South Korean HMM,
which amounted to 2,854.7 billion won (2.0 billion
of dollars), marked an increase of +22.5% on the corresponding
period of last year that was generated by the increase in
+27.4% in turnover in the maritime transport segment
containerized, amounting to 2,465.8 billion won, while in the
bulk shipping sector turnover is
fell by -1.1% to €335.5 billion, of which €175.8 billion in the
dry bulk sector (-8.6%) and 159.7 billion in the
of liquid bulk (+8.7%). Operating profit was
amounted to 613.9 billion won (+50.8%), with a contribution of 578.2 billion won
billion from containerized shipping (+65.2%) and 35.3 billion
from bulk (-33.8%). Quarterly net profit was
equal to 739.7 billion won (+52.5%).
In the first quarter of this year, the container fleet
HMM transported loads of 930,629 TEUs (+4.2%). In the
The average value of freight rates was 1,358
dollars/TEU (+0.6%).