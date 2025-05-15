The project to resect the western quay of the port of Gioia Tauro is about to start
It is not subject to the EIA procedure
Gioia Tauro
May 15, 2025
In recent days, the technical verification commission
EIA and SEA Environmental Impact Committee and the EIA Subcommittee of the
Ministry of Environment and Energy Security have established
that, following the results of the investigation carried out, the
project of "Resection of the western quay in the sections
G-H-I" of the port of Gioia Tauro "must not be
subject to the EIA procedure as it does not determine potential
significant and negative environmental impacts".
The intervention is part of a process of
deepening and consolidation of the seabed of the port channel and
of the expansion basin, as well as technical adaptation
functional. Related to the proposal for technical adaptation
functional to the Port Master Plan, the project provides for the
modification of the shape through the rectification of the
alignments of the existing quays and affects the entire
extension of the G-H-I sections of the western quays. It has been
made necessary to allow overtaking in the port channel of the
large ships in attendance, along the Levante quay
north side, of other ultra-large ships, in order to make functional
also section D at a depth of -17.4 meters.
