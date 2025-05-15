In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Koper grew by +9.9%

In the first quarter of 2025, the port of Koper, with a total of
5.43 million tons handled, recorded an increase
of +9.9% in traffic over the same period last year, which was
generated by the continued growth of traffic
containerized, which compensated for the decline in all the others
product segments marked in February. The trend of
growth culminated in March with a total traffic volume
never before eventful in this month of the year.
In particular, in the first three months of 2025, the
containerized amounted to 2.45 million tons
(+13,5%). The increase in traffic of
rolling stock with 363 thousand tons (+8.0%) and conventional freight with
258 thousand tons (+12.8%) as well as bulk traffic
dry waste amounted to 1.35 million tons (+22.0%). In
decrease in liquid bulk cargo with 1.01 million tons
(-8,1%).
In March of this year alone, the total traffic was
2.21 million tons, with an increase of +27.6% on the
March 2024. Containerized loads alone marked a
increase of +6.9% rising to 907 thousand tons, a volume that is
second only to the absolute monthly record of 911 thousand goods in
container established in March 2021.