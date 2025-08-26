MPC Container Ships' quarterly revenues are growing again
The second quarter of 2025 was closed with a net profit of $78.1 million (+20.5%)
Oslo
August 26, 2025
After six quarters of decline, in the April-June period of
this year the revenues of the Norwegian MPC Container Ships are back
to grow to $137.9 million, with a
up +5.3% on the corresponding quarter of 2024, of which 132.9
million in base time charter revenues (+4.2%) generated by the fleet of
owned by the company that on 30 June was
consisting of 54 ships (-1.8%) for a hold capacity
total of 133 thousand TEUs (+11.4%). EBITDA
was €107.4 million (+27.2%) and operating profit was €86.1 million
million dollars (+28.8%). MPCC closed the second quarter of
2025 with a net profit of $78.1 million (+20.5%).
In the first six months of 2025, MPCC's revenues stood at
$265.0 million, down -4.8% on the first half of 2015.
last year, of which 255.3 million in base time charter revenues
(-5,8%). EBITDA amounted to €185.1 million (+2.5%),
EBIT of €149.9 million (+3.2%) and net profit of €137.8 million
dollars (-2.4%).
Last month MPCC ordered the Chinese shipyard
Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering the construction of four ships
dual-fuel container carrier (ammonia or methanol) capacity
of 4,500 TEUs that will be taken over in the second half of the
of 2027. The contract has a total value of 228 million
Dollars. The Norwegian company has announced that the four
new container ships have already been rented for a
three-year period from a leading shipping company
contracts that are expected to be generated over the period of
rental revenues of approximately $140 million and will contribute
to EBITDA with approximately 100 million.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher