Salvini, the port reform aims to configure a national port network capable of overcoming fragmentation

The objective of the reform of the port rules at the
study of the government has the objective, without prejudice to the strong
rooting of the Port System Authorities in the territory
which is not in question, to configure a port network
capable of overcoming internal fragmentation. He said so
today the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, Matteo Salvini, speaking in the Senate in response to
a question on the objectives of the next reform of the system
illustrated by Senator Etelwardo Sigismondi of Fratelli
of Italy.
In addition, Salvini continued, "we need to simplify the
bureaucratic procedures starting with those for the adoption of plans
regulators that often constitute an obstacle to the implementation of the
of interventions such as dredging, which are essential to promote
the very accessibility of the ports. Thirdly, we must
relaunch an integrated vision of planning and
planning of all port investments, given that we are
investing billions of euros for the development of ports
in Italy, from Trieste to Lampedusa".
Regarding the timing for the approval of the reform,
Salvini specified that the text, which is the result of
full synergy with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is
Pending the last technical checks by the competent
Administrations.
"At the same time," the minister added, "we are
continuing the dialogue with the relevant Commission structures
European Union, and with respect to the objectives of strengthening the
competitiveness of the sector, which has already been the subject of
specific NRRP reforms, and with respect to the rationalisation of
aspects related to port taxation. A goal like this
ambitious that aims to reform in depth, after decades,
The entire port system requires thoughtful and shared choices."