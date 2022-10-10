Orders to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of 22 ships

On Thursday the Chinese navalmechanical group Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has announced that it has obtained new orders for the construction of 22 ships in addition to the 18 new orders acquired in the previous weeks. The last orders are relating to the construction of 12 dual-fuel container ships of the capacity of 16,000 teu that can be powered by gas natural liquefied, of six bulk carriers of capacity unit capacity of 66,000 deadweight tonnes and four more bulk carriers of 32,000 tpl.
With these orders, since the beginning of the year the group has been insured orders worth a total of 3.6 billion dollars for the construction of 40 ships. In the first nine months of 2022 the group delivered a total of 51 ships, of which 16 were delivered in the third trimester alone.