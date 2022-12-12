To November the traffic of the goods in the Russian ports is increased of +7.9%
Only imports are falling
San Pietroburgo
December 12, 2022
Last month Russian seaports enlivened 73.7 million tons of goods, with an increment of +7.9% regarding to 68.3 million tonnes in November 2021. The increase is status generated mainly by the growth of cargo volumes exports, which account for almost 80% of traffic total and that in November 2022 totaled 57.7 million tons (+7.2%). Transit traffic also rose with 5.9 million tons (+9.3%) and cabotage traffic with 6.7 million tons (+19.6%). As has been the case since March last, just started the war against Ukraine with the invasion of the territory by Moscow troops started on the 24th February, import traffic, except August last year, also in November it marked a decline having amounted to to 3,3 million tons (- 8.3%).
Last month, the only traffic in dry goods was attested to 36,4 million tons (+11.7%), of which 18,0 million of tons of coal (+17.6%), 5,8 million tons of cereals (+87.1%), 3,6 million tons of goods in container (- 28.0%), 2,6 million tons of mineral fertilizers (+29.0%), 1,5 million tons of ferrous metals (- 34.8%) and 0,8 million tons of minerals (- 33.3%). In the field of Liquid bulk traffic was 37.3 million tons (+4.5%), including 21,6 million tons of oil crude (+5.4%), 12,1 million tons of petroleum products (+5.2%), 2,8 million tons of liquefied natural gas (-9.7%) and 0.5 million tons of food products (0%).
As for the volumes of traffic handled by port systems of the different regions of the Russian Federation, in November 2022 the ports of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea Basin have enlivened 24,0 million tons of cargos (+20.6%), those of the Baltic Sea 21,6 million tons (- 3.1%), the ports of the Far East 19,4 million tons (+10.2%), the ports of the Arctic Basin 8,0 million tons (+1.3%) and those of the Caspian Sea 0,7 million tons (+40.0%).
In the first eleven months of this year Russian ports have Globally enlivened 768.2 million tons of goods, with a progression of +0.6% on the corresponding period of 2021. The Export cargoes amounted to 610.3 million tons (+0.8%), those to import to 33,0 million tons (- 10.1%), the cargos in transit to 54,4 million tons (- 6.1%) and the traffic of cabotage has been of 70,4 million tons (+10.2%).
In the dry goods sector alone, the total figure is State of 369,2 million tons (- 2.6%), of which 189,0 million of tons of coal (+0.8%), 41,4 million tons of Containerized cargos (- 25.6%), 39,9 million tons of cereals (+3.3%), 22.9 million tons of ferrous metals (- 12.6%), 21.8 million tons of mineral fertilizers (+25.7%), 11.9 million tons of minerals (+9.8%) and 6.0 million tons of rolling cargo, volume equal to 1.6 times more than that of the period January-November of last year.
In the liquid bulk segment, the overall figure is State of 399,0 million tons (+3.7%), including 234,9 million of tons of crude oil (+8.6%), 126,2 million tons of petroleum products (- 6.0%) , 32,0 million tons of liquefied natural gas (+ 9.4%) and 4,1 million tons of food products (+8.0%).
In the first eleven months of 2022 the ports of the Arctic Basin have enlivened 89,9 million tons of goods (+3.7%), those of the Baltic Basin 225,2 million tons (- 2.3%), the ports of the Black Sea basin-Sea of Azov 238,3 million tons (+1.9%), the ports of the Caspian Sea Basin 5,4 million tons (- 17.0%) and the ports of call of the Far Eastern Basin 209.4 million tons (+1.6%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher