In 2022 the revenues of the CMPort terminalist group in Hong Kong reached a record high
The port terminals have handled 136.5 million containers (+ 1.1%)
Hong Kong
March 31, 2023
Last year the port terminals of the Chinese group China Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) in Hong Kong handled a record container traffic of 136.5 million teu, an increase of 1.1% percent on 2021 percent, of which 102.6 million teu handled in Chinese ports (+ 1.2% percent) and 33.9 million teu in foreign ports in which it is present the group (+ 0.9%). The business carried out in 2022 by CMPort produced record revenues of 12.5 billion Hong Kong dollars (1.6 billion U.S. dollars), with a 5.9% percent growth on the previous annual financial year. Operating profit amounted to 3.4 billion (-28.6% percent) and net profit to 9.0 billion Hong Kong dollars (-3.8% percent).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher