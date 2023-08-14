Private equity firm Endless bought logistics company ASCO
Headquartered in Aberdeen, it has more than 1,500 employees
August 14, 2023
British private equity firm Endless LLP has
bought ASCO Group, a Scottish company specialized in
provision of logistics services to the offshore industry that moves
annually loads of over 1.3 million tons. The
Aberdeen company has more than 1,500 employees, of which
one thousand in the United Kingdom and the rest employed in other regions
world championships in which ASCO operates.
In the 2021 financial year, ASCO reported revenues of
£419.4 million (€486 million).
