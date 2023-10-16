Container traffic at the Port of Hong Kong fell by -14.0% in the third quarter
In the first nine months of 2023, the decline was -14.8%
Hong Kong
October 16, 2023
Last month, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong
decreased again, as it was equal to
less than 1.2 million TEUs, down -14.0% on September
2022. In the third quarter of 2023, the Chinese port of call
handled a total of more than 3.6 million TEUs, with
a decrease of -13.4% compared to the same period last year
year, while in the first nine months of 2023 the total was
of almost 10.8 million TEUs, with a reduction of -14.8% on the
January-September 2022.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher