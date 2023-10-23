Eni will import liquefied natural gas from Qatar through the Piombino terminal

The Eni Group has been awarded a long-term contract
with QatarEnergy LNG NFE (5), the joint venture between Eni and
QatarEnergy for the development of the North Field East (NFE) project in
Qatar, for the supply of up to 1.5 billion cubic meters per year
(BCMA) of liquefied natural gas. The available volumes will be
delivered to the FSRU Italia
regasification terminal
currently located in Piombino, with deliveries scheduled to start
from 2026 for a duration of 27 years. The volumes of LNG produced by the
NFE project will increase Qatar's LNG production by 45 bcm
in addition to the current 108 BCM.
Eni highlighted that the LNG supply contract
contribute to security of supply in Italy
through the diversification of sources of supply. From
2007 Eni imports 2.9 bcma to Europe from Qatar through a contract to
long-term.