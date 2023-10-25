HGK Shipping buys the tanker container fleet of the Köppen
The transaction, which includes a thousand containers, also includes intermodal services
Duisburg
October 25, 2023
The German company HGK Shipping, which specialises in river transport with a fleet of more than 350 vessels, signed an agreement in Duisburg on Tuesday to detect logistics activity in the tanker container segment of the Köppen connational, which includes a fleet of about a thousand tank containers used primarily in service of the chemical industry. The transaction also includes the intermodal transport services of liquid chemicals and controlled temperature and the transport of compressed gases, while the transport of container containers on the road will continue to be operated in collaboration with Köppen. In the future the latter will focus its business on the development of storage, cleaning and repair of tanker containers at its own Duisburg site and on the transport activities focused on Duisburg and Dessau.
