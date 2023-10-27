In the July-September period, the traffic of goods in Albanian ports increased by 88.1% percent
Passenger in growth of 19.7% percent
Tirana
October 27, 2023
In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic in Albanian ports again showed strong growth as it amounted to 1.69 million tonnes, up 88.1% percent over the same period in 2022. Also accentuated the increase in passenger traffic that has been 988mila people (+ 19.7%).
In the first nine months of 2023, Albania's port scans handled a total of 5.02 million tonnes of cargo, with a 68.6% percent progression on the January-September period last year. The passengers were 1.41 million (+ 20.3%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher