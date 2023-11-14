testata inforMARE
CRUISES
Fincantieri delivered the luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Grandeur to Ancona
She is the third ship built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Ancona
November 14, 2023
Yesterday at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard it was After the award ceremony of Seven Seas Grandeur, the This is the third luxury cruise ship that the shipbuilding company has made for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the group's luxury brand Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Fincantieri built all three the luxury ships of the "Explorer" class: Seven Seas Explorer in 2016, Seven Seas Splendor in 2020 and now Seven Seas Grandeur.

Like the first two units in the class, Seven Seas Grandeur has about 55,500 gross tons and will host only 746 passengers, with one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios industry highs. The unit has also been built adopting the most advanced technologies in terms of protection environmental. The set-up was particularly refined, with a great focus on the on-board passenger experience.

In addition to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, they are part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and the Norwegian Cruise Line brands, which in the next few years will receive from Fincantieri four other units of the "Prima" class, and Oceania Cruises, for which the group Naval Mechanic has already delivered Vista, the first of its kind. two new generation ships of the "Allura" class, with the second to be delivered in 2025.
SHIPPING
CMA CGM has ordered two new ro-pax ships for La Méridionale
Marseille
Will be taken in delivery in the first quarter of 2027
CRUISES
In Ancona Fincantieri has delivered the luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Grandeur
Ancona
It is the third ship carried out for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Croatian ports increased by 3.5% percent.
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Croatian ports increased by 3.5% percent.
Zagreb
In Rijeka, 105mila containers were handled (+ 3.6%)
Growing container traffic handled by HHLA port terminals in the third quarter
COMPANIES
Growing container traffic handled by HHLA port terminals in the third quarter
Hamburg
Revenue down -7.7%
Agreement for the enhancement of the shipyard of Fincantieri in Ancona
SHIPYARDS
Agreement for the enhancement of the shipyard of Fincantieri in Ancona
Trieste / Ancona
The company will invest 40 million euros that will be submerged with 40 million euros in public funds. Renewal of concession for 40 years
SHIPPING
Evergreen accuses a -57.3% decline in quarterly revenue
Taipei
The Taiwanese containerized company has disclosed surcharge values for EU ETS
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Trieste fell by -7.3%
Rome
At Monfalcone recorded a growth of 14.5%
MSC Cruere confirms orders to Chantiers de l' Atlantique for two new 'World'-class ships
CRUISES
MSC Cruere confirms orders to Chantiers de l' Atlantique for two new 'World'-class ships
Geneva / St. Nazaire
They will be delivered in 2026 and 2027
INDUSTRY
Agreement to establish a productive and logistical hub of Volkswagen's seaside port of Port Said East
Agreement to establish a productive and logistical hub of Volkswagen's seaside port of Port Said East
The Cairo
Expected creation of 6,100 jobs
PORTS
Alert for disruptive effects on shipping industry-Maltese port of EU ETS directive for shipping
Birkirkara
Malta Freeport Terminals and Malta Maritime Forum thrive a dramatic scenario
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, Yang Ming's revenues plummeted by -64.0% percent.
Keelung
After 14 consecutive quarters of growth, the operating result was a negative sign
Decided deterioration of quarterly financial performance of CMA CGM
SHIPPING
Decided deterioration of quarterly financial performance of CMA CGM
Marseille
Slight increase in cargoes carried by fleet of container carriers
SHIPPING
In the July-September period, HMM revenues decreased by -58.4%
Seoul
Operating profit and net profit marked falls of -97.1% and -96.4%, respectively.
In the July-September period, HMM revenues decreased by -58.4%
CRUISES
In the third quarter, the cruise terminals of GPH were one million passengers more than the pre-pandemic.
London
Traffic in Italy, Malta and Tunisia has grown by 61.6%
IRU, the EU Commission's proposal on combined transport does not promote this mode system, but it damages it
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
IRU, the EU Commission's proposal on combined transport does not promote this mode system, but it damages it
Brussels
Marian : wrong to contrast different modalities and establish artificial hierarchies between different modes
SHIPPING
The decline in Evergreen's revenue, Yang Ming and Wan Hai, also continued in October.
PORTS
UNIPORT fears that the EU does not intend to change the ETS, while Assshipowners collect in Brussels availability in that regard
Rome
If this corresponds to the true-explains Legora de Feo-it is a leap back from the sustainable development goals and does not take away the strategic value of shipping and logistics
In the port of Barcelona, the first direct rail service with France was inaugurated.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the port of Barcelona, the first direct rail service with France was inaugurated.
Barcelona
It does not need the change of the locomotive at the border. The train is 750 meters long
In the third quarter, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell -57.9% percent, while shipping containers carried by the fleet increased by 4.5% percent.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell -57.9% percent, while shipping containers carried by the fleet increased by 4.5% percent.
Hamburg
Habben Jansen : tightening of the expenditure reduction programme
PORTS
A monitoring campaign highlights that emissions and noise in the port of Salerno are below the limits
Le Aziende informano
Inaugurato il Palermo Marina Yachting
È uno dei più importanti interventi di rigenerazione urbana realizzati a Palermo dal dopoguerra
In the third quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -9.0%
PORTS
In the third quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -9.0%
Ravenna
In September, a decline of -3.6% percent was recorded. In October, expected a decline of -10.5%
PORTS
Irto (PD Calabria) : the EU will support the safeguarding of competitiveness and productivity of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Brussels
Meeting with the vice president of the European Parliament, Pina Picierno, and European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic
SHIPYARDS
Turkey's Tersan Shipyard buys Norwegian shipyard Havyard Leirvik
Fosnavåg
The entire property will be ceded for 30 million Norwegian kroner
SHIPPING
Turkish Arkas Line bought three container ships
Izmir
Two have a capacity of 1,440 teu and one of 1,221 teu
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the revenues of the Danaos container charterer fell by 8% percent.
Athens
Operating profit in decrease of -11.8%
PORTS
Port of Thessaloniki, new tender for the expansion work of Molo 6
Thessaloniki
Cancelled the previous procedure
CRUISES
Historical record of quarterly traffic of cruises in Malta
Historical record of quarterly traffic of cruises in Malta
The Valletta
New summer peak also of only passengers of Italian nationality
MEETINGS
On November 22, the conference "We the Mediterranean" will be held in Palermo.
Palermo
Focus on port reform
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -2%
St. Petersburg
In the first ten months of 2023, a growth of 7.8%
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Central Tuscany Interport expects to quadruple freight trains
Lawn
Approved the new business plan
LOGISTICS
Greek NLS has acquired a majority stake in compatriate FERST Logistics
Pyreo
The company operates in the automotive industry
PORTS
Turkey's Admiral Container Lines approx in Venice
Venice
A new weekly service scale the Intermodal Venice Terminal in Porto Marghera
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease records record quarterly revenue
London
Decline in net profit after 13 quarters of growth
SHIPPING
In the July-September period, Finnlines ' revenues fell by -12.2% percent.
Helsinki
Net profit decreased by -69.1%
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in the ports of Montenegro decreased by -22.1%
Podgorica
Goods to and from Italy have grown by 44.2%
LOGISTICS
Brothers Cosulich constitutes an express delivery company in the United Kingdom
Felixstowe
Express Global Transport will be based in Felixstowe
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Alberto Milotti (UIR) is the new president of Europlatforms
Alberto Milotti (UIR) is the new president of Europlatforms
Rome
Will be in office in the four-year period 2024-2028
COMPANIES
CLS (TESYA group) increases its presence in the market for lift trucks
Milan
It will detect a new company to which Degrocar will confer assets related to traditional Mitsubishi-branded carts
PORTS
In Livorno agreement between Municipality and AdSP to coordinate planning and territorial development
Livorno
It is focused on the areas of port-city interaction and the last mile infrastructure links
PORTS
In the third quarter the container traffic handled by ICTSI terminals increased by 2.3%
Manila
Revenue in growth of 2.9%
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Entrusted with the road shuttling service between the port of Spezia and the retroport of S. Stefano Magra
The Spezia
It will be carried out by the Ati Consortium Asterix-Consortium T.S.L.
LOGISTICS
Continues the negative trend of DHL's financial and operational results
Bonn
In the July-September period, revenues fell by -19.3% percent.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Adriafer plans to close 2023 with 10mila handling trains
Trieste
In the last three years, the company's staff have risen from 97 to 128 staff.
AVIATION
Albertines (ANAMA) : The air cargo can no matter from the development of Malpensa
Milan
Necessary-he specified-a national unitary strategy of development of freight transport by air
JOBS
On the way next year the training courses of the personnel of MSC Cruciere vessels
Board
They will be held in Lavagna at the Academy of Tourism
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
PORTS
Tarlazzi (Uiltransport) : To update but not to remove law 84/94 on ports
Rome
"The aim is to reach a renewal by December 31," he said in a statement.
INDUSTRY
Agreement between Eni and Saipem for the development of new biorefineries
San Donato Milanese
Among the objectives, the production of sustainable fuel for transport
COMPANIES
Carlo Luzzatto will be the new CEO of RINA
Genoa
Ugo Salerno will remain in office as executive chairman
Emiratense EDGE buys 52% of Swiss ANAVIA
AVIATION
Emiratense EDGE buys 52% of Swiss ANAVIA
Abu Dhabi
Näfels company designs and realizes vertical take-off and landing aircraft
PORTS
In the third quarter, container traffic in the port of New York decreased by -16.8% percent.
New York
In the first nine months of 2023, the decline was -21.4% percent.
PORTS
ONE acquires 20% of container terminal Rotterdam World Gateway
Singapore
Completed the acquisition of 51% of US TraPac and Yusen Terminals
INDUSTRY
OMT's strategy aims to accompany shipping on the road of decarbonisation
Turin
