Fincantieri delivered the luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Grandeur to Ancona

Yesterday at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard it was
After the award ceremony of Seven Seas Grandeur
, the
This is the third luxury cruise ship that the shipbuilding company has
made for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the group's luxury brand
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Fincantieri built all three
the luxury ships of the "Explorer" class: Seven Seas
Explorer
in 2016, Seven Seas Splendor
in 2020 and now
Seven Seas Grandeur
.
Like the first two units in the class, Seven Seas
Grandeur has about 55,500 gross tons and will host
only 746 passengers, with one of the highest staff-to-guest ratios
industry highs. The unit has also been built
adopting the most advanced technologies in terms of protection
environmental. The set-up was particularly refined,
with a great focus on the on-board passenger experience.
In addition to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, they are part of Norwegian
Cruise Line Holdings and the Norwegian Cruise Line brands, which in the next few years
will receive from Fincantieri four other units of the
"Prima" class, and Oceania Cruises, for which the group
Naval Mechanic has already delivered Vista, the first of its kind.
two new generation ships of the "Allura" class, with
the second to be delivered in 2025.