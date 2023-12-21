Vard (Fincantieri Group) will build a third cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group,
signed a contract worth around €230 million for the
design and construction of a cable-laying vessel for Prysmian Group,
world leader in the field of cable systems for energy and
telecommunications. This is the third cable-laying vessel that Vard has
will build for Prysmian Group after the Mona Lisa
, in
construction phase, and the Leonardo da Vinci
, delivered in
2021.
The new cable-laying vessel, which will be delivered in the last
quarter of 2026, will be the evolution of the
"Mona Lisa". With a length of about 185 meters and a
width of about 34 meters, will be equipped with
cable installation, such as three turntables
with a total capacity of 19,000 tonnes, which the
will make them one of the highest capacity cable-layers
market load and which will allow to reduce the
transport from the factory to the site, thus improving efficiency
overall project. In addition, the towing force, which exceeds 180
tonnes, will allow you to carry out
complex installations by simultaneously laying and
burying the cables (up to four cables) using several ploughs,
for an optimization of offshore operations. The ship will be
equipped with state-of-the-art systems for DP3 dynamic positioning
and seaworthiness.