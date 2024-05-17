New U.S. tariffs on imports from China that also affect ship-to-shore cranes

U.S. President Joe Trump's announcement on Tuesday
Biden to increase tariffs on imports from China to
Section 301 of the Trade Act 1974, introducing a
significant increase in tariffs affecting a number of products, including
ship-to-shore port cranes, sent you into a rage
the association representing China's steel industry.
Announcing the decision, the White House emphasized that "the
China's Unfair Trade Practices Regarding Transfers
technology, intellectual property and innovation
They are threatening American businesses and workers. In addition, the
China - Washington denounced - is flooding global markets
with artificially cheap exports'. 'To
too much time - stressed the White House to motivate the new
Sanctions on imports worth $18 billion - The
The Chinese government has used unfair and non-market practices."
Washington's measure affects numerous Chinese products
starting with steel and aluminium, for which the increase in
tariff rate will increase this year from 0-7.5% to
25%. To be affected by the sanctions will be, among others, the
semiconductors, electric vehicles and batteries for these vehicles,
solar cells, sanitary products and, indeed, port cranes of
quay for which the rate will rise in 2024 from 0% to
25%. "A 25% tariff rate on ship-to-shore cranes -
Washington explained - will help protect the
U.S. Manufacturers from China's Unfair Trade Practices
which have led to excessive market concentration. Cranes
are essential elements of the infrastructure that
allow the handling and continuous passage of goods
essential to, from, and within the United States, and
The administration is taking steps to mitigate the risks that
could disrupt American supply chains."
The U.S. Federal Government has also specified that the
This measure is part of the recently announced strategy
aimed at increasing the security of infrastructures
U.S. Maritime-Port
February 2024): "this measure," Washington explained
It also builds on ongoing work to invest in infrastructure
U.S. Ports through the Investing in America Agenda
of the President. This port security initiative includes
the return of port crane production capacities in the
United States to support chain security
U.S. supply and encourages ports around the world
country and around the world to use trusted suppliers to
the supply of cranes or other heavy equipment'.
The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has denounced that
These new U.S. sanctions are aimed at "politicizing and
instrumentalisation of the steel trade. The steel industry
"The Chinese - the association underlined yesterday - has always been
focused on meeting domestic demand, pursuing
technological progress and the green and
giving new impetus to the global steel industry and
upstream and downstream industries'. In addition, CISA stated that
'Chinese exports of steel products to the United States
U.S. accounts for a small percentage and imports
of the U.S. from China account for a small percentage of the
of its total steel imports. Under the influence of
multiple U.S. tariffs - the association also pointed out
- U.S. companies in the downstream industry that continue to
import Chinese steel products they do so based entirely on the
on market behaviour based on one's own needs'.
"The World Trade Organization," the association recalled
Chinese - has already established that Section 301 tariffs
violate WTO rules. Instead of correcting the problem, the
U.S. rates increase further. The behavior does not
market situation in the United States has distorted the trade structure
global steel industry and is not conducive to the healthy development of the
global steel industry. China's steel industry - concluded the
CISA - urges the United States to abandon the practice of
politicise issues related to the steel trade and
to pursue a cooperation that is truly beneficial to the
industrial development'.