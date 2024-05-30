Hannibal increases the frequency of rail connections with the port of La Spezia

Hannibal, the group's multimodal transport operator
Contship Italia, increases the frequency of the train service to and from
for the LSCT container terminal of the port of La Spezia. From Next
In July, there will be 12 additional weekly circulations, equal to
increase of +50%, which will connect the La Spezia terminal with
Contship's inland terminal in Melzo (Rail Hub Milan) as well as
with the terminals of Marzaglia (Modena) and Padua.
The company explained that the increased frequency
of the links 'proactively responds to the
expected to reduce the operational capacity of
some nodes of the Liguria Region, where in the summer it is
Expected to start major infrastructure works on the network
railway, in particular on the Genoa junction. Also - has
specified Hannibal - the increase in services has been
designed to better absorb irregularities and
delays in the arrival of ships and anticipate the consequences of the
congestion of Asia's main transhipment ports - a
This phenomenon has been observed in recent months, especially after the start of the
unrest in the Red Sea - and thus ensure a more
efficient management of its customers' import/export volumes".