Dominguez (IMO) appeals for an end to attacks on ships in the Red Sea

"I am extremely concerned about the relative situation
to the oil tanker Sounion
, which was targeted
during transit through the southern Red Sea'. It has
said today the Secretary General of the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, referring to the attack
against some ships conducted last Wednesday in the Red Sea and
in the Gulf of Aden by Yemeni Houthi rebels with missiles, drones and
naval vehicles, with bombs that hit the Sounion
tanker
on which a fire broke out
(
of 22
and 26
August 2024). Dominguez recalled that "the oil tanker
carries about 150,000 tons of oil on board, or about
one million barrels of crude oil".
"This - he
denounced the Secretary General of the IMO - is yet another
unacceptable attack on international shipping, which puts
The lives of innocent seafarers are at risk. I am grateful to all those
who are involved in rescue activities for having
carried out the safe evacuation of all seafarers. The
risk of an oil spill, which poses a hazard
extremely serious environment, remains high and there is general
concern for the damage that such a spill would cause in the
region. The IMO is in contact with national, regional and
as well as with other stakeholders, on
incident and we are ready to offer support with
any technical assistance to address the ongoing challenges in
safety, security and environment issues posed by the ship
hit".
"I continue to closely monitor the
situation and - concluded Dominguez - I reiterate my appeal for
an immediate end to the cowardly, illegal and unjustified attacks on the
international maritime transport in the Red Sea area. The ships
merchant ships carrying essential supplies and seafarers
service on them should be free to browse in
the whole world, without impediments due to geopolitical tensions".