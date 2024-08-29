Surge in sales of containers produced by China's CIMC

In the second quarter of this year, container sales
produced by China's China International Marine Containers (Group)
Co. (CIMC) have recorded a surge having reached a volume of
Record of 924 thousand TEU containers, with a growth of +320%
over the same period in 2023. The new historical peak was
determined by the record sales of dry cargo containers that
amounted to 888 thousand TEUs (+392%), while sales of
refrigerated containers have decreased by -10% having been equal to
over 35 thousand TEUs.
The strong increase in container sales drove the
growth in the company's revenues that in the period April-June of
2024 reached a record value of 46.7 billion yuan (6.5
billion dollars), with an increase of +37.6% on the corresponding
period of last year. Operating profit amounted to
1.7 billion yuan (+108.5%) and net profit at almost 1.2 billion
(+129,5%).
In the first half of 2024, sales of containers produced
by the CIMC have marked a record share of over 1.4 million
TEU, up +354% over the first half of last year,
with a record volume of dry box sales, which were almost
1.4 million TEUs (+426%) and with a reduction of -13% in
Sales of reefer containers amounted to about 45 thousand TEUs.
In the first half of this year, the company's revenues
recorded a record value of 79.1 billion yuan (+30.6%) thanks to
the significant increase in revenues generated by the
production and sale of containers that amounted to the value
record of 24.9 billion (+82.5%). Operating profit was
of 2.1 billion yuan (+28.6%) and net profit of 1.4 billion
(+40.8%), with a contribution of almost 1.3 billion from the
container (+66.3%).