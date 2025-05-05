The Emirati AD Ports continues to invest in Egypt

Usufruct agreement to develop and operate a logistics and industrial park near the Port Said port
Il Cairo/Abu Dhabi
May 5, 2025
The UAE-based port and logistics group AD Ports has
signed with the Egyptian General Authority for Suez
Canal Economic Zone a usufruct contract with a duration of 50
renewable years to develop and manage a logistics park and
20 square kilometers industrial area near the port of Port
Said. Construction of the new KEZAD East Port Said Industrial
and Logistics Zone will be implemented in two phases, with the first being
It will initially focus on an area of 2.8 kilometers
which could include the construction of a quay of
1.5 linear kilometers for a multipurpose terminal, with works
expected to start by the end of this year. The expected investment
over the next three years it is $120 million.
In addition to the usufruct agreement signed yesterday in Cairo, AD Ports
signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian group of
engineering, construction and investment Hassan Allam Holding
focused on development and investment in the area
and possible other projects to be developed
jointly.
With the new agreements, the emirantense group consolidates
its presence in the Egyptian market after having
acquired control of the Egyptian IACC in 2022, after having
obtained in 2023 the concession to build and operate a terminal
multipurpose in the port of Safaga and signed preliminary agreements for
develop and operate a cruise terminal and a ro-ro terminal in the
port of Sokhna and after signing contracts last year
to operate the passenger terminals of the ports of Hurghada, Safaga and
Sharm El Sheikh
(
of 4
July 2022, 20
March and 27
December 2023 and 9
January 2024).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher