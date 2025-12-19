Bank of China finances purchase of Great Melbourne by Grimaldi Euromed

Grimaldi Euromed, company of the shipowning group Grimaldi, has signed a financing agreement with Bank of China - Branch of Milan destined to the partial cover of the purchase of the new ship Great Melbourne
. The operation, covering an amount of 57 million euros and with a duration of 10 years, supports the large investment plan of the Neapolitan shipping company for the strengthening and modernization of its fleet. The Great Melbourne
is, in fact, the fifth of 17 new PCTC ships (Pure Car & Truck Carrier) ordered from the group between 2022 and 2023, for a total investment of beyond 1,6 billion dollars.