FEPORT satisfied with the changes to the general EU block exemption rules

FEPORT, the federation of private port terminalists welcomed the amendments which the Commission European has contributed in recent days to the general rules of block exemption, which were introduced to facilitate and accelerate the green and digital transitions. In particular, the Federation expressed appreciation for the fact that the amendment the Regulation continues to cover public investments up to 150 million euros in the ports and that - it has specified FEPORT - are including investments in construction, replacement or the adaptation of port infrastructure, which means - has emphasized the federation of terminal operators - which until This threshold is not exceeded Aid may be granted without prior notification.
Furthermore, FEPORT pointed out that the new definition of Port infrastructure introduced by the amendment includes explicitly the infrastructure in ports for refueling and "green" energy recharge at the service of all mode of transport and port means of the terminals. A In this regard, the Federation reiterated that, in particular, for the achievement of ambitious targets related to the supply of electricity from the land network to ships at berth in ports, as required by the next European Regulation on deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure, government support to equip docks with Cold ironing is essential.
FEPORT also welcomed the fact that the amendments to the Regulation declaring certain categories of aid compatible with the internal market now explicitly exempt aid for refuelling and charging infrastructure of the mobile equipment of the terminals, aid - it has emphasized the federation - which are key to accelerating the decarbonisation of handling activities goods and which will help to ensure the competitiveness of terminal operator of the European Union.
Finally, FEPORT considers it positive that the amendments to the Regulation include a clear definition of the infrastructure of refueling and charging that reiterates that these infrastructures are part of the port infrastructures, which - remarked the federation - means that "the managing body of the port", as defined in Article 2(5) of the Services Regulation ports, remains the entity responsible for management and administration of such infrastructures.