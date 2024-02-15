In 2023, container rental company Textainer's revenue fell by -4.9%
In the fourth quarter, the decline was -6.0%
Hamilton
February 15, 2024
Textainer, the world's second largest company in the
intermodal container rental market, archived 2023
with a decrease of -4.9% in turnover compared to the previous year
having amounted to $770.4 million. More accentuated
the decline in operating profit and net profit, which are
Earnings of $372.5 million (-21.1%) and $204.7 million
(-33,9%).
In the fourth quarter of last year alone, sales increased
stood at $190.8 million, a decrease of -6.0%
on the corresponding period of 2022. Operating profit is
€83.3 million (-26.2%) and net profit of €40.1 million
dollars (-39.9%).
