In the first three months of 2024, cargo traffic in the port of Koper fell by -6.6%
In March, the decline was -3.1%
Lubiana
May 15, 2024
In the first quarter of this year, the goods handled on the
quays in the Slovenian port of Koper amounted to €4.94 million
tonnes, with a decrease of -6.6% over the same period of 2019.
2023. The decline was generated by the -5.3% reduction in
Containerized cargo volumes down to 2.16 million tons
and the more pronounced declines in rolling stock, which have
totalled 336 thousand tons (-19.7%), and dry bulk
amounted to 1.11 million tonnes (-15.5%). Growth in
liquid bulk with 1.10 million tonnes (+2.1%) and cargo
conventional with 229 thousand tons (+8.8%).
In March 2024 alone, the port handled
a total of 1.73 million tonnes of cargo, with a
decrease of -3.1% on March 2023 produced by the reduction in
Volumes of all types of cargo except bulk
Solid.
